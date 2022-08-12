JP Morgan concludes buyout of Global Shares from Motive Partners

JP Morgan has wrapped up the acquisition of Irish financial technology firm Global Shares from Motive Partners.

The deal to acquire the cloud-based provider of share plan management software was first announced in March this year.

Global Shares’ employee ownership solutions cover the entire company lifecycle and caters to corporates worldwide.

The acquisition of Global Shares is expected to establish J.P. Morgan as key provider of employee ownership solutions to private and public companies globally.

JP Morgan will leverage this acquisition to offer its suite of wealth management, executive financial services and other banking products to Global Shares’ equity plan participants.

Established in 2005, Global Shares currently serves around 650 corporate customers including early-stage start-ups, settled multinational public companies and others.

With around $200bn in assets under administration throughout more than 800,000 corporate employees, the stock plan management software provider has a workforce of 600 people.

Global Shares has operations in 20 sites in Europe, the Middle East & Africa, North America, and Asia Pacific.

Following the latest acquisition, Global Shares is set to operate under JP Morgan’s Asset & Wealth Management division.

Motive Industry partner Andy Stewart will exit as executive chairman, while Motive Partner Neil Cochrane will quit from his role in the board of directors of the company.

The firm bought nearly 40% stake in in Global Shares in August 2018.

Motive Partners industry partner and Global Shares former executive chairman Andy Stewart said: “It has been a privilege to work with them and we look forward to the many future successes that lie ahead for the Global Shares team as part of JP Morgan.”