Johnstone Carmichael Dundee Wealth team

Johnston Carmichael Wealth has expanded into Dundee following two significant hires in the city.

Together, Lauren Whitters and Duncan Fernie bring nearly 25 years of financial industry experience to the team as financial planners, contributing to Johnston Carmichael Wealth’s ongoing expansion.

Six employees work for the wealth team in Dundee, while the number of employees at the larger Johnston Carmichael regional hub in the city has increased from three at the facility’s opening in 2019 to 40.

As an affiliate of Johnston Carmichael, a chartered accounting and business advisory firm, Johnston Carmichael Wealth employs over 60 people and forms financial planning, business, and client support teams around the UK.

Craig Hendry, managing director of Johnston Carmichael Wealth said: “We’re continuing to invest in our offering at Johnston Carmichael Wealth, so it’s great to be expanding into Dundee for the first time.

“Lauren and Duncan will strengthen our wider team. Both have impressive backgrounds, know their local markets, and are really well connected, which will help us pursue growth across Dundee and the wider area in Perth and Fife.

“We’re well positioned within the marketplace, and as a truly independent firm working with a variety of clients at all different levels, we are able to offer impartial, trusted and award-winning advice.”

Whitters recently started working for the company, and she will collaborate closely with Duncan, a financial planner with over 14 years of expertise.

She focuses in savings and investments, inheritance tax reduction and estate planning, pre- and post-retirement planning, and revising existing financial plans.

Whitters said “Johnston Carmichael and Johnston Carmichael Wealth both have excellent reputations, and fantastic teams, which attracted me to this role.

“It’s been great to see how numbers have grown in the Dundee office in recent years, and I’m really looking forward to working with businesses across the area. I have extensive experience of working on complex cases, as well as working with family businesses and private clients, which I believe will help improve our offering even further. I aim to provide advice and financial planning solutions to individuals across all areas of financial planning to build a financial plan that will enable them to live the life they want to lead with confidence.”

Johnston Carmichael Wealth concentrates in offering skilled financial planning and advising on personal and company matters, including investment and retirement planning, estate planning, and personal and business protection.

Martin Hendry, a chartered financial planner, was hired to the Glasgow office last year, adding to the team’s recent appointments and strengthening its position in the Central Belt.

Moreover, Johnston Carmichael Wealth has adopted modern technology and procedures in recent years, securing the best financial results for its clients and offering more funds market insight through an agreement with London-based Square Mile, an investment research and consulting firm. In June 2019, Johnston Carmichael opened an office in Dundee as part of a planned expansion of the business.

The hub offers tailored services to the city’s developing sectors, such as technology and life sciences. Its professional team also assists businesses in its other main industries, such as food and beverage and agriculture, as they use technology to improve their operations and thrive.