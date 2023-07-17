Each week, Private Banker International’s journalists explore movements in job postings that shed light on hiring trends in our sector. These job signals provide insights into where the leading companies are focusing their recruitment efforts, and why. We reveal the skills that are in high demand in the sector, and the themes driving current hiring patterns.

This new, thematic jobs coverage is powered by our underlying Disruptor data which tracks all major deals, patents, company filings, hiring patterns and social media buzz across our sectors.

June 2023 saw 243,219 jobs posted in the financial services sector across the month, up from the 235,122 jobs posted in May 2023.

However, the senior roles posted in June was only 9,590 compared to May’s 9,950.

In terms of job posts closed, June also witnessed a slight decline from May which recorded 230,192 job posts closed, to 228,024 job posts closed.

Source: GlobalData