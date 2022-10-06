Jensen Partners to support asset managers with investment from JB Capital

Using Jensen DiversityMetrics, companies can compete with their rivals. Credit: StartupStockPhotos from Pixabay.

Executive search and corporate advisory company Jensen Partners has secured a strategic investment from US-based JB Capital to support the growth of asset management sector.

JB Capital primarily invests in areas that are not adequately served by institutional investors.

With the new investment, Jensen Partners will be able to help asset managers with data-based solutions that focus on various talent related issues such as diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), recruiting, hiring and retention.

The women-owned firm’s data-fuelled approach is based on Jensen DiversityMetrics, an enterprise software platform.

Jensen DiversityMetrics is designed to integrate self-reported diversity data and human capital management technology that particularly helps asset managers to calculate, report and boost talent management activities.

Using the platform, companies can compete with their rivals, onboard talents as well as review hiring and retention practices, stated Jensen Partners.

The companies can also recognise biases in workplace and give updates on progress to investors.

Jensen DiversityMetrics has also empowered the company’s executive search and recruitment solutions such as Jensen Diversity Pipeline Tracker.

Jensen Partners and Jensen DiversityMetrics founder and CEO Sasha Jensen said: “Our data-driven approach gives our platform a clear advantage.

“We fundamentally believe data has the power to enable better hiring decisions and instill the accountability necessary to make the asset management industry more diverse, equitable and inclusive.

“To unlock that power, we track over 25,000 professionals across the asset management industry and leverage demographic, hiring and retention data to help asset managers attract, hire and retain the talent they need to succeed in today’s market.”

Jensen Partners noted that it had previously secured a series of institutional funding from various investors.