Jarvis to provide AI-powered investment advisory to six Indian broking firms

Jarvis Invest, six Indian broking firms team up for AI-powered investment advisory.

Jarvis Invest, an AI-driven investment advisory platform in India, has teamed up with six broking houses in the country to offer its services.

The six brokerages include Jainam Broking, Arham Wealth, Klever Trade, Arham Shares, Trade Circle, and Bigul. They have presence in Gujarat and Maharashtra, while four of the firms are based out of Surat and Ahmedabad.

Around 75% of Jarvis Invest’s total client belong to Gujrat, while 27% of its allies are from the state.

With the new collaboration, Jarvis Invest is expected to enhance its presence across India and to add four lakh new clients.

The alliance, which has more than 85,000 clients and over INR100cr ($1bn) of assets under advisory (AUA), is also set to help JARVIS Invest to accelerate its growth.

JARVIS Invest founder and CEO Sumit Chanda said: “The most important factor that enables a successful partnership is trust in the product.

“These institutions have tried and tested our model and they have realized that Jarvis’s AI-based investment advisory model can surely add value to them and help investors significantly in their journey of wealth creation.

“We believe the partnership will help us a great deal in reaching out to the local investor community in key cities like Mumbai, Surat and Ahmedabad. Besides this, we anticipate the partnership will be attractive to our network and affiliates.”

In June this year, Jarvis Invest opened three new branches in Ahmedabad, Rajkot, and Surat. Recently, the company revealed its plan to expand its reach in major markets of the world such as UAE, the US, and Middle East.