US-based wealth management firm Janney Montgomery Scott has appointed John Yackel as its new head of wealth management business.

In his new role, Yackel will offer strategic guidance as well as support the company’s financial advisors in helping clients with tailor-made wealth management solutions.

Yackel will also supervise a group of staff that offers financial planning and advisory services along with cash management, mutual funds, insured solutions, lending, retail trading and retirement plan solutions.

He replaces Kevin Reed, who has taken the charge of Janney’s private client group. Reed’s transfer, which was announced in August last year, comes eight years after being the head of the company’s wealth management group.

With 30 years of experience in the fields of financial services, wealth management and technology, Yackel previously held various leadership positions at SEI, Envestnet, Fortigent and Prudential.

Before joining Janney, he was a co-founder and CEO of Trucendent, a platform that offers estate planning and trust transfer for advisors, their clients and others.

Yackel said: “Janney has a boutique, client-driven, and advisor-centric culture with the resources of a large firm.

“Leading the firm’s wealth management strategy today is an opportunity to leverage the firm’s strength and stability to enhance the advisor and client experience in an environment that is quickly evolving.

“I’m looking forward to building upon Janney’s strong reputation and established platform to further integrate and expand our solutions for Financial Advisors and their clients.”