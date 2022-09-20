Investment technology firm Jacobi garners $10m funding

The latest funding round was led by Queensland Investment Corporation. Credit: Stevepb from Pixabay.

Jacobi, a US-based investment technology company, has secured an investment of $10m in its Series A funding round.

The round was led by Queensland Investment Corporation (QIC), which joins Jacobi’s current investors including Silicon Valley venture capital firms, Illuminate Venture Partners, 8VC and Western Technology Investment (WTI).

Following the fundraising, Crystal Russell from QIC and Bill Miller of Makena Capital will join the Jacobi board.

The company plans to use the capital to expedite the development of its cloud-based platform. It also plans increase its team and investment management client base worldwide.

Jacobi CEO and co-founder Tony Mackenzie said: “We are proud to be backed by the highly respected global investor QIC as we continue to grow our global business.

“Our valued client base spans some of the world’s leading global asset managers, RIAs (registered investment advisors), asset owners, investment consultants and family offices.

“Each of these firms have looked to Jacobi for flexible technology that is purpose built for the multi-asset investor.”

Jacobi’s technology platform offers portfolio design, analytics as well as client engagement.

It provides a flexible suite of tools for designing, managing and visualising multi-asset portfolios.

The company’s technology supports the operations of major asset management firms including T.Rowe Price, MFS, LGIM and WTW.

“Our open-architecture means we can configure our solution to each firm’s own investment strategy including their capital market assumptions, data, risk engines and optimisation techniques – and combine that with dynamic visualisation tools for better end-client engagement,” Mackenzie elaborated.

QIC principal Crystal Russell said: “We are delighted to be investing in Jacobi on behalf of the Queensland Business Investment Fund. “Jacobi’s product is proving to be a critical tool for some of the world’s most sophisticated asset managers.”