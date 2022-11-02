J.P. Morgan Wealth Management rolls out new remote advice business

J.P. Morgan Personal Advisors allows its clients to contact an advisor through video chat or phone. Credit: JESHOOTS.COM on Unsplash.

J.P. Morgan Wealth Management has introduced a new remote advice business, called J.P. Morgan Personal Advisors.

The new service allows clients to contact an advisor through video chat or over phone from anywhere in the world.

Clients will also get customised financial plans and suggestions as well as gain access to specialised investment portfolios through J.P. Morgan Personal Advisors.

In addition, the solution, which is combined within the Chase system, will help clients to make payments along with handling their banking, investing, and borrowing requirements both online and on the Chase Mobile app.

J.P. Morgan Personal Advisors offers a wide array of services including purchasing a home, retirement planning or paying off debt, to meet the client’s short and long-term goals.

As part of the launch, the company has offered a waiver of advisory charges for six months.

J.P. Morgan Personal Advisors head Boaz Lahovitsky said: “Many people have a clear vision of their goals but need help figuring out how to take the right financial steps.

“And even when you figure out the steps, they are not static.

“Market conditions vary, our lives change, even our priorities shift over time. Our advisors are there to help clients make their goals a reality.”

Currently, J.P. Morgan Personal Advisors has over 200 licensed financial executives, with plans to include more than 100 next year.

Advisors are based in Chicago, Columbus, Jersey City, Atlanta, Plano, San Antonio, and Tempe.

The business plans to open a new office in Irvine, California, this month.

In September this year, J.P. Morgan named Paul Halpern as chief marketing officer of U.S. Wealth Management.