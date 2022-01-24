Independent Wealth Planners names new group CEO

UK-based financial advisory firm Independent Wealth Planners (IWP) has picked Rob Allen as its new group CEO, replacing David Inglesfield.

Inglesfield will now chair the group’s acquisitions company, IWP Investments.

In November 2021, Allen, with a 25-year-long financial career, joined IWP as group managing director.

Earlier, he had stints at Arthur Anderson, Westpac, HSBC Commercial Banking and West LB.

Related

Prior to joining IWP, he served as the managing director, commercial and business banking at Williams & Glyn, part of RBS.

Allen said: “IWP has assembled an outstanding group of IFA businesses, staffed by an exceptional team, delivering great advice and service to clients across the country. It’s a great privilege to be given the opportunity to lead the business forward into the next phase of growth.”

Inglesfield added: “I am delighted that Rob is now taking over as group CEO. He has an outstanding track record and has won the confidence of us all as the right person to take the business forward.

“With Rob safely on board, I will continue to support the growth of IWP, particularly by focussing on our very busy acquisitions pipeline.”

Meanwhile, IWP’s CFO James Hunter has stepped down from his position and will quit the business at the end of Q1. Gordon Millar will succeed Hunter on an interim basis.

Data, insights and analysis delivered to you View all newsletters By the Private Banker International team Sign up to our newsletters Sign up here

Currently, IWP operates 32 regulated firms nationwide, with a workforce of more than 300 including over 100 financial planners.

The firm has been on a growth trajectory in 2021 with several acquisitions, including that of Premier Wealth Management, Acuity Wealth Management, and Sutherland Independent.