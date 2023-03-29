The worldwide investor services organisation IQ-EQ announced the launch of operations in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), marking the company’s first physical appearance in the Middle East.

This decision builds on the firm’s long-standing support for clients in the Middle East and is the first major leap towards the region’s planned expansion of its footprint and service offerings.

With the opening of the new office in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), IQ-EQ now has locations in 25 different countries across the world.

Group Chief Executive Officer of IQ-EQ, Mark Pesco, commented: “The extension of IQ-EQ’s global reach to the DIFC, a leading financial hub in the Middle East, aligns with our ambition to have a local presence in all of the world’s leading IFCs and will enhance the Group’s already-strong global positioning,’’ said Mark Pesco, Group Chief Executive Officer of IQ-EQ.

“It is significant that the DIFC is evolving as a connecting IFC jurisdiction between Africa, India and the Middle East economies, and given IQ-EQ’s extensive network and client base in the region, we are confident this venture will be a great success.”

The news follows after IQ-EQ UAE gained the requisite DIFC and the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) to provide a comprehensive array of investor services to clients ranging from corporate entities to ultra-high-net-worth individuals and family offices.

Tariq Nakhooda, Senior Executive Officer, leads IQ-EQ UAE in Dubai. Tariq joined IQ-EQ in 2022 to create, build, and lead the new operation.

He stated, “Our initial Dubai operations will assist clients with their local and international structuring requirements, including company and foundation formation and management, compliance services, corporate secretarial and accounting services. We plan to extend our offering to full-fledged domestic fund administration in due course, following procurement of the necessary regulatory approvals.’’

‘’Having worked in Dubai for over a decade, I have witnessed first-hand its remarkable connectivity with the rest of the world, its strategic positioning and robust growth – making it imperative for a top global player like IQ-EQ to be part of this growing community.”

Nakhooda is teaming with Sridhar Nagarajan, IQ-Regional EQ’s Managing Director for Africa, India, and the Middle East, and Rehma Imrith, Chief Commercial Officer for Africa, India, and the Middle East, to expand IQ-UAE EQ’s business.