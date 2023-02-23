IQ-EQ has appointed Matthew Abbott to the newly created position of global head of sales operations as it improves its commercial leadership team.

Matthew is a recognised sales operations leader with over 20 years of industry expertise encompassing investor and asset services, as well as wealth management.

Prior to working at IQ-EQ, Matthew held the positions of Director and Global Head of Sales and Client Enablement at HSBC Securities Services, where he was responsible for implementing executive management support and sales optimisation programmes.

He has also worked with RBC Investor & Treasury Services and RBC Wealth Management International as a director.

Matthew will be headquartered in the London office and will report to Emma Crabtree, Group Chief Commercial Officer. Emma concludes on Matthew’s appointment: “Matthew will fulfil a critical role as we focus on expanding our commercial leadership team. He has the experience and analytical mindset we need to promote IQ-EQ’s commercial excellence as the Group benefits from an exciting period of global growth. Together, we will build on IQ-EQ’s client service delivery and our proactive business intelligence capabilities.”

Further to ensuring sales productivity, Matthew’s new role at IQ-EQ will increase global effectiveness and efficiency in consumer markets and retention. He will also oversee the centralisation, standardisation, speed to market, and sales performance disciplines.

IQ-EQ is a premier investment services firm that combines a rare combination of worldwide technical expertise and a thorough grasp of customer requirements. They offer a full suite of compliance, administration, asset management, and consulting services to investment funds, major corporations, family offices, and individual clients globally.

IQ-EQ has a global workforce of 4,300+ personnel spread across 24 jurisdictions and assets under administration (AUA) more than US $750bn. The company collaborates with 11 of the world’s top 15 private equity firms.

First National Trustee Company (FNTC), Equitis, and The Private Office are also members of the IQ-EQ group.