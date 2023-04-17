IQ-EQ, a leading worldwide investor services business, has appointed Matt Okolita as Regional CEO, Americas, effective April 12, 2023.

Okolita formerly served as global head of outsourced business services, where he collaborated closely with his predecessor, Mark Fordyce, for several years.

As part of the planned leadership transition, Okolita will take over for Fordyce, who will continue to serve as non-executive chairman of IQ-EQ Americas.

Okolita’s new role will see him continue to effortlessly assist IQ-EQ’s successful expansion in this region, while also integrating IQ-EQ’s image as a global investor services industry leader.

Prior to being acquired by IQ-EQ in November 2021, Okolita previously ran Greyline Partners LLC, a regulatory, compliance, and governance consulting firm.

Since then, he has worked at IQ-EQ Americas as Global Head of Outsourced Business Services, offering clients world-class support in everything from operations and finance to regulatory and compliance.

Fordyce, a former regional CEO for the Americas, joined IQ-EQ after Blue River Partners was bought in 2020, and he has since led the firm through four other major acquisitions.

Fordyce has a long-standing relationship with Okolita and will continue to aid the company’s growth in his capacity as non-executive chairman due to his considerable knowledge and connections in the local market.

Mark Fordyce commented, “I am confident that under Matt’s leadership, the business will continue to flourish. We have worked collaboratively to ensure that this well-planned transition will be seamless for both clients and our employees. It has been my privilege and pleasure to lead and work alongside an incredible team of talented professionals, and I look forward to continuing to support the IQ-EQ team in the U.S. as we continue to expand in this region.”

Matt Okolita added, “I am excited to step up into this role after years of growth under Mark’s leadership and continue to help grow our team, our business, and our brand in the U.S. We are at an exciting stage of our journey here, and I am positive that the next few years will be transformative for the business. I see us continuing to expand and grow domestically and more globally through the efforts of our people and the product out of the U.S. business.’’

Okolita will report to IQ-EQ group CEO Mark Pesco, who stated, “There is no doubt that we have the strength and depth of leadership in place to help us continue to grow and shape our business into the future.”