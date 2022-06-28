Investment platform Qooore rebrands as Qure.Finance

Investment platform Qooore, which touts itself as a social investment platform for Gen Z, has rebranded as Qure.Finance.

Subsequently, the firm also launched paper trading in its iOS app to allow users to carry out risk-free trades based on insights from “finfluencers”.

Qure.Finance will also allow users to practice trading approximately 10,000 securities, including US stocks and ETFs, as well as more than 20 cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum.

The firm will provide each user with $100,000 in virtual money that they can be used to make simulated trades on its app based on real-life market quotes.

The move is expected to help users enhance their trading skills without risking their money or paying fees.

Qure.Finance CEO Igor Sheremet said that paper trading will help to enhance both the financial literacy and trading skills of the community.

Sheremet said: “Today marks a new chapter in our company’s development, as we launch paper trading under our new brand name.

“Thanks to paper trading, our users will not only be able to receive trading insights from leading content creators, but also test them out in real life, free of charge, with no financial risks attached – all within a sleek and user-friendly interface.

“We are making investing solutions more accessible to everyone, regardless of their level of skills or financial resources.”

The company plans to paper trading functionality for Android users in the coming months.

The San Francisco-based firm was founded in 2020 to provide social-media style trading insights from global financial influencers to young investors.

