As chief sustainability officer, she will oversee M&G’s Group Sustainability Strategy, integrating sustainability throughout the company and serving as a liable, long-term investor to promote beneficial change in the real world.
Ryan was head of responsible investment at Irish Life Investment Management (ILIM) before joining M&G.
In order to promote sustainable development and stewardship across asset classes at ILIM, Ryan established and oversaw a team of ESG experts.
She also chaired the CDP Ireland Network, introduced the 30% Investor Initiative Ireland on Diversity, enhanced sustainable best practises throughout industry, and assisted in Ireland’s Climate Action Plan.
Furthermore, Ryan established Global Green Investments, an ESG investment research and analytics company that provided advice to the UK government, the World Bank, and the European Commission.
With a wealth of knowledge in sustainable investing, she will begin on 13 November and report to Kathryn McLeland, chief financial officer.
McLeland said: “I’m delighted to welcome Kathy to M&G. The depth of her technical expertise and wealth of experience progressing sustainable investing makes her ideal to drive our sustainability strategy forward.”
Commenting on her appointment, Ryan added: “Our industry has an immense role to play in improving sustainable outcomes achieved and financing the transition to net zero. Through responsible asset management, pensions, life and savings, M&G can play a significant role in developing sustainable long term investment solutions and building on existing initiatives such as PruFund Planet and its Catalyst investment strategy. I look forward to working with my colleagues to build on M&G’s existing capabilities and progress its approach to sustainability.”
