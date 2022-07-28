Investec Wealth & Investment UK gains CEO

Investec has made a number of changes to its group executive team including appointing Barbara-Ann King as CEO of Investec Wealth & Investment UK.

This process started in 2019 when the firm decided to clarify its strategy, simplify the business and get ready for long-term growth.

King takes over as CEO from Ciaran Whelan, who took on the Investec role in April 2020.

Furthermore, Lesley-Anne Gatter, currently head of People & Organisation (P&O) in South Africa, will replace Marc Kahn as Global Head of P&O and join the Group Executive Team to steward the group’s people strategy across the globe.

In addition, Gatter and King’s appointments increases female representation on the Group Executive Team to 21% (previously 9%) further reflecting Investec’s commitment to belonging, inclusion and diversity.

Kahn will remain on the Group Executive Team and will fill the newly created role of Chief Strategy Officer, where he’ll be responsible for ensuring that the group’s strategy is effectively implemented. Also, Kahn will continue to chair the group’s Executive Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) Committee.

“Over the past three years we have concentrated our efforts on creating a simplified and focused business. We are now confident that Investec is well placed to pursue disciplined growth in the long term via greater integration across our deep specialisations,” said Fani Titi, Investec Group Chief Executive. “To realise this ambition, it is essential that we continue to ensure appropriate and meaningful succession across our global leadership team.”

King added: “I am proud to lead Investec Wealth & Investment together with such a talented team, which has built strong foundations due to its Out of the Ordinary commitment to clients. Our continued focus on building sustainable value through world-class service and truly diverse people, our innovative thinking and appreciation of our role and duty in society, places us in good stead to be a trusted partner to this next generation to inherit, protect and grow their wealth.”