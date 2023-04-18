Marc Potel has been appointed as head of industrials M&A at Investec Bank plc (Investec). The new hiring will contribute to the expansion of Investec’s European M&A footprint, which has grown from 20 to 120 staff in five years.

Potel joins Investec after serving as head of general industrials EMEA at Jefferies for five years.

Having previously held managing director positions at Nomura, Richmond Park Partners, Citigroup, and KPMG, he has nearly 30 years of experience in the financial services industry.

Potel will lead Investec’s advising activities in the industrials sector, which includes aerospace and military, automotive, building materials, capital goods, chemicals, industrial services, and packaging.

Energy efficiency and transition, industrial automation and technology, and sustainability are important themes.

He will also provide extensive industry knowledge, having worked on more than 50 transactions totalling more than $50b.

Jonathan Arrowsmith, head of UK M&A at Investec, said, “Our M&A advisory team has gone from strength to strength in recent years, working on landmark deals such as the sale of Vanarama to Auto Trader Group plc and of Incubeta to Carlyle Group. Marc’s appointment will enhance our sector expertise and allow us to continue developing our presence in the industrials market. With a strong pipeline of deals across the team, we look forward to continuing our growth in 2023.”

The worldwide M&A team at Investec consists of up of more than 150 professionals, all of whom have substantial sector experience in their respective industries, which include technology, media and telecommunications, business services, financial services, healthcare, energy, consumer, and industrials.

It is headquartered in London and has offices in Africa (South Africa), Asia (India and China), Europe (Ireland, France, Belgium, The Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Germany, and Switzerland), and America (USA).

With its global presence, the bank has a strong awareness of activity in important markets and has access to trade buyers and financial investors from all over the world.

One of Europe’s top independent mergers & acquisitions and corporate finance advising firms, Capitalmind Group, and Investec embarked into a strategic transaction in 2021. Through the transaction, Investec acquired a sizeable minority investment in Capitalmind and expanded its European M&A reach.