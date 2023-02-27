The Tokyo office is the 14th location of Investcorp across the globe. Credit: Roméo A. on Unsplash.

Bahrain-based alternative investment firm Investcorp has forayed into the Japanese market by opening a new office in Tokyo.

The move helps the firm to enhance its global footprint that began in 2015 with the rolling out of the firm’s strategic growth initiative by its executive chairman Mohammed Alardhi.

Apart from allowing Investcorp to offer alternative investment solutions in Japan, the new office will enable the firm to deliver its direct private equity and real estate investing solutions in the local market.

The Tokyo office represents the 14th location of Investcorp across the globe and the 5th in Asia.

It will become part of the company’s wider Asia team that comprises 40 professionals.

In addition, Investcorp has named professor Heizo Takenaka as the of chairman of Investcorp Japan.

Alardhi said: “Following our historic achievement of surpassing $50bn in assets under management in December 2022, the opening of an Investcorp office in Japan is the next major milestone along our road of global growth.

“It will strengthen our global presence and will allow us to better serve the needs of our clients in Japan. We are looking forward to further expanding our base of Japanese investors and bringing new investment capital into the region, namely from the GCC.

“We are excited to work with Professor Takenaka and our growing team on the ground to develop our offerings in Japan for the benefit of our clients, partners, and other stakeholders in the country.”

The latest development comes shortly after Investcorp reached a deal to buy American collateralised loan obligation (CLO) manager Marble Point Credit Management.