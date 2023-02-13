Besnard, who takes on the new responsibility immediately, will spearhead various strategic projects. Credit: StartupStockPhotos from Pixabay

Australia multi-asset brokerage Invast Global has named Tiffany Besnard as the director and head of Hedge Fund Sales for the Asia Pacific region (APAC).

Besnard , who takes on the new responsibility immediately, will spearhead various strategic projects.

She will work along with the firm’s Prime Services team to drive growth across APAC.

Most recently, Besnard worked as the head of Institutional Business Development, OTC Trading and Client Service at BTC Markets.

She held this role for one year, managing the trading team and supporting the strategy to expand customer base.

With expertise in Prime Services and a focus on Global Hedge Funds, Besnard has held senior positions at many New York- and San Francisco-based Tier 1 investment banks previously.

This includes her role as the vice president at Goldman Sachs, where she was tasked with complex global quant all-synthetic fund roll-out.

She was also responsible for US West Coast region product revenue growth at the investment bank.

Besnard also had a 12-year stint at US investment bank Morgan Stanley.

Commenting on Besnard, Invast Global CEO Gavin White stated: “With her deep experience spanning two Wall Street investment banks, Tiffany has been at the forefront of the Prime brokerage industry over the past two decades.

“Invast Global are thrilled to have attracted such top talent and we look forward to seizing on many new opportunities with this powerhouse team we have built. We anticipate Tiffany will play a major role in our continued growth in this area this year and beyond.”