REYL Intesa Sanpaolo selects chief impact officer

REYL Intesa Sanpaolo, the Swiss banking group majority-owned by Fideuram – Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking, has hired Jon Duncan as chief impact officer.

His role will be to develop and implement the bank’s impact strategy in Geneva. In addition, he will lead the group’s impact activities and align the business with the global transition to a low carbon, resource efficient and socially-inclusive growth path.

Furthermore, his task is aligning and coordinating impact practices and tools across REYL Intesa Sanpaolo’s business lines. This includes leveraging the approach to impact measurement developed by Asteria Obviam, an impact and financial research platform using big data and machine learning.

Duncan will also develop REYL Intesa Sanpaolo’s external stakeholder relationships with entities such as the UN PRI, GIIN, SFG, and SSF.

Before joining the firm, Duncan was head of responsible investment at Old Mutual.

François Reyl, chief executive officer and partner of REYL Intesa Sanpaolo, said: “We see increasing social and environmental risks as well as opportunities for our clients’ portfolios from the green economy transition. We are strengthening our existing impact capacity with the appointment of a professional of the calibre of Jon Duncan, which builds on our full spectrum impact investing capability initiated with the launch of Asteria Obviam, our dedicated impact investing affiliate.”

Pasha Bakhtiar, partner of REYL Intesa Sanpaolo, added: “Time is of the essence to move beyond popular catchwords towards meaningful impact in finance. Jon’s arrival enables us to actively align our strategies and teams to work towards one common goal: to contribute in every way possible to finance the transition to a more sustainable, inclusive and safer future.”

Duncan concluded: “I am delighted to embark on this new impact-focused journey with the great team at REYL. The bank has consistently demonstrated its innovation and commitment to supporting long-term sustainable growth and is well placed to play a meaningful role in scaling capital allocation on a risk, return and impact basis.”

REYL Intesa Sanpaolo announced the merger between the banks REYL Intesa Sanpaolo and Intesa Sanpaolo Private Bank (Suisse) Morval In February 2022.

The merger has been approved by FINMA, the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority. It is also part of the strategic alliance with Fideuram – Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking, the majority owner of REYL Intesa Sanpaolo with a stake of 67%.

Last year, Nicolas Duchene, deputy chief executive officer an partner of Intesa Sanpaolo, was appointed interim CEO is ISPBM to ensure the success of the operational transition and the integration of teams.