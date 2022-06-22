Instinet introduces digital private investment platform for institutional investors

Instinet, the wholly-owned execution services arm of Nomura, has launched a new digital investment platform called Instinet DealMatch.

The platform, which is available to institutional investors in Europe, will connect them to private investment deals in line with their objectives.

According to the company, Instinet DealMatch will help institutional investors to connect, set up preferences, learn about new opportunities, place orders, track their progress, and complete investments.​

The platform also offers investors access to teasers and offering memoranda, and enables them to view ideas virtually.

Nomura Investment Banking EMEA head Charles Pitts-Tucker said: “We are delighted to offer our clients the opportunity to raise equity capital privately via the ground-breaking digital platform of Instinet DealMatch.”

Nomura head of Private Placements EMEA Myles Evanson said that platform would offer added value to the firm’s private placement clients in Europe.

Evanson added: “Instinet DealMatch’s streamlined marketing and deep distribution capabilities provide companies looking to raise capital with access to a larger and more diverse pool of potential investors, combined with a digital workflow to significantly increase efficiency and transparency of the execution process.”

Nomura serves as the founding deal agent on the platform. The firm provided expert input during the development process to ensure that the platform provided an optimal investor, as well as deal agent, experience.

Instinet and Nomura will be able to seamlessly execute transactions via Instinet DealMatch, including registering indications of interest and the placement of orders.

Instinet Global CEO Ralston Roberts said: “Working alongside our parent, Nomura, we are able to lever the deep private capital expertise and corporate issuer relationships that they bring to bear in order to evolve the investment process for this important asset class. It is the right time to digitalise and democratise the private investment markets eco-system. With Instinet DealMatch, we’re very excited to be part of yet another market evolution.”

This May, Nomura revealed plans to establish a new digital asset company to offer a range of products and services linked to cryptocurrencies, stable coins, decentralised finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and other tokens to institutional clients and other investors.