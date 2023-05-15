Alfredo Maldonado has been appointed as managing director and market head for New York and the US Northeast Region by Insigneo, a renowned global wealth management organisation.

Maldonado will be stationed in Insigneo’s expanding Madison Avenue and 41st Street office and will report to Rodolfo Castilla, Insigneo’s head of sales.

Insigneo underscores its commitment to providing exceptional financial services to clients worldwide with this key appointment.

The hiring of Maldonado underscores the company’s dedication to recruit outstanding talent and strengthens its position as a global leader in wealth management.

New York is an important location for the firm as it continues to grow and provide an integrated platform for investment professionals and clients around the world.

Maldonado will be in charge of Insigneo’s current operations in New York, guiding the company’s expansion in the Northeast by concentrating on top-line revenue and assets for its current business.

“Alfredo’s appointment reflects Insigneo’s aspiration to be recognized as the best value proposition for all independent advisors focused on international clients. We are thrilled to welcome such a distinguished professional, and particularly somebody that shares our values, which is critical to all of us,” said Rodolfo Castilla, head of sales for Insigneo.

Maldonado has 25 years of international wealth management expertise, having worked in New York, California, and Florida, where he developed his network and skills.

Maldonado said of his new position, “Insigneo’s commitment to providing a pro-business approach for financial advisors, enabling them to provide exemplary service to their clients is unmatched in the industry.’’

“I am happy to welcome a leader of Alfredo’s calibre and culture to our growing Insigneo family. New York and the Northeast are very important markets for us to grow and we are excited he will lead those efforts to make us a powerhouse,” added Javier Rivero, Insigneo’s president & COO.