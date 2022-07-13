Informed Family Financial Services buys Strategic Wealth Advisory

US-based financial planning and wealth management company Informed Family Financial Services has purchased Strategic Wealth Advisory for an undisclosed sum.

Following the acquisition, the practices will operate under Informed Family Financial Services brand.

Informed Family Financial Services is also expected to hire two employees and a couple of offices in Reading and Lehigh Valley region of the US.

As part of the deal, Steve Jablonski, president of Informed Family Financial Services, has been named as a senior partner of the company.

Strategic Wealth Advisory president Earl D Schultz has been positioned as a senior financial consultant at Informed Family Financial Services.

Shannon LaRosse, who is an investment advisor representative at Strategic Wealth Advisory, has joined Informed Family Financial Services in the same position.

Informed Family Financial Services co-founder, CEO and CFO Jeffrey Bush said: “This is a major moment for our team as we expand our presence in eastern Pennsylvania.

“We’re committed to giving the families we represent confidence and clarity as they transition through various life stages, and this expansion allows us to bring that mission to even more Pennsylvania families.”

The advisors, who back both Informed Family Financial Services and Strategic Wealth Advisory, are investment advisors associated with USA Financial Securities.

This has enabled both the companies to have related structures, marketing strategies as well as new client onboarding process, said Informed Family Financial Services.

Schultz said: “It’s rare to find financial planning practices as structurally and philosophically aligned as Strategic Wealth Advisory and Informed Family Financial Services, but that’s exactly what we have here.

“Combining our talent and resources represents a major value add to our clients.”