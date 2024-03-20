Indosuez Wealth Management has expanded its services into new European markets by launching a branch in Lisbon, Portugal, strengthening its footprint in the Iberian Peninsula.
The office, which is situated at Avenida da Liberdade 190 2ºB, will employ nine people (private bankers, advisers, and commercial assistants) to support family offices, large families, business owners, and foreign nationals residing in Portugal.
They will also provide individualised advice, an extensive international offer, and a variety of innovative solutions created by Indosuez’s experts.
Moreover, with Indosuez in Portugal, Crédit Agricole’s life insurance offering will also be bolstered in this sector and synergies with other Crédit Agricole group entities, including Crédit Agricole CIB, Credibom (CA Consumer Finance), Eurofactor (factoring), and MUDUM (insurance), would be enhanced.
This new action fits in line with the bank’s goal of becoming as local to its clients as possible and builds on Indosuez’s position as a wealth management provider in Europe.
Appointments at Indosuez Wealth Management in Portugal
Nuno Vilar Gomes: chief executive officer of Indosuez Wealth Management in Portugal and will oversee the development of Portuguese clients for all Indosuez organisations. He will stay on to manage the sales team in charge of Portuguese clients in Luxembourg.
Christophe Besnard: deputy chief executive officer of the branch, with responsibility for risk management, compliance, operations, and support activities.
Tiago Rangel de Lima: client director. His position in the new branch in Portugal will be to build and manage a team of bankers, with the goal of considerably expanding the client base by offering tailored assistance for investment decisions.
Vincent Manuel, deputy chief executive officer of Indosuez Wealth Management in Europe, said: “This branch opening is a very important step in the development of our business in Portugal, and allows us to get closer to our clients and partners. This achievement also helps us expand our branch network. I pay tribute to all the teams who made this opening possible in just a few months.”
Gomes added: “The opening of this branch is fully in line with Indosuez’s ambitions. Thanks to the new team in Lisbon and the already established unit in Luxembourg, we are committed to supporting Portuguese clients in their projects and providing them with an international offer, either in the country or elsewhere.”