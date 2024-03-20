Indosuez Wealth Management has expanded its services into new European markets by launching a branch in Lisbon, Portugal, strengthening its footprint in the Iberian Peninsula.

The office, which is situated at Avenida da Liberdade 190 2ºB, will employ nine people (private bankers, advisers, and commercial assistants) to support family offices, large families, business owners, and foreign nationals residing in Portugal.

They will also provide individualised advice, an extensive international offer, and a variety of innovative solutions created by Indosuez’s experts.

Moreover, with Indosuez in Portugal, Crédit Agricole’s life insurance offering will also be bolstered in this sector and synergies with other Crédit Agricole group entities, including Crédit Agricole CIB, Credibom (CA Consumer Finance), Eurofactor (factoring), and MUDUM (insurance), would be enhanced.

This new action fits in line with the bank’s goal of becoming as local to its clients as possible and builds on Indosuez’s position as a wealth management provider in Europe.

Appointments at Indosuez Wealth Management in Portugal

Nuno Vilar Gomes: chief executive officer of Indosuez Wealth Management in Portugal and will oversee the development of Portuguese clients for all Indosuez organisations. He will stay on to manage the sales team in charge of Portuguese clients in Luxembourg.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Private Banker International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Christophe Besnard: deputy chief executive officer of the branch, with responsibility for risk management, compliance, operations, and support activities.

Tiago Rangel de Lima: client director. His position in the new branch in Portugal will be to build and manage a team of bankers, with the goal of considerably expanding the client base by offering tailored assistance for investment decisions.

Vincent Manuel, deputy chief executive officer of Indosuez Wealth Management in Europe, said: “This branch opening is a very important step in the development of our business in Portugal, and allows us to get closer to our clients and partners. This achievement also helps us expand our branch network. I pay tribute to all the teams who made this opening possible in just a few months.”

Gomes added: “The opening of this branch is fully in line with Indosuez’s ambitions. Thanks to the new team in Lisbon and the already established unit in Luxembourg, we are committed to supporting Portuguese clients in their projects and providing them with an international offer, either in the country or elsewhere.”