Saliné will also undertake the role of head of Indosuez’s professional client business in Switzerland, as well as global head of external asset management.
David in Geneva, he will report to Marie Machavoine, head of wealth management markets at Indosuez Switzerland, and Jean-Luc Chotard, head of wealth management partnerships for the Indosuez Group.
Saliné joins Indosuez from Société Générale Private Banking in Switzerland, where he was head of private banking. He began his career as a relationship manager in the mid-cap market at CIC and Fortis Bank.
In 2002, he joined Société Générale’s internal audit department in Luxembourg and in 2007 was appointed deputy head of audit at Société Générale Private Banking in Paris. He was then appointed head of the External Asset Managers business line for the bank in Switzerland in 2015, and in 2019, his work scope was extended to Monaco and Luxembourg.
Amundi and Indosuez Wealth Management have led a €6m ($6.4m) funding round into digital platform AirFund.
The AirFund transaction will help market private asset funds managed by Amundi and Indosuez, as well as aid subscription and repurchase transactions in these funds.
Furthermore, the funding will allow AirFund to accelerate its organic growth by strengthening its teams and developing new growth drivers with a plan to expand in Switzerland, Germany, Benelux, the UK, Spain, and Italy.
The overall goal is to become Europe’s leading player in the democratisation of private equity funds and AirFund currently provides access to 40 private equity funds and over 1,000 partner distributors.