iCapital has announced the premiere of iCapital Marketplace, a platform that facilitates access to alternative investments for the wealth management sector.

The innovative platform links financial advisers to alternative investment options provided by the top asset managers and investment companies in the world.

Using its patented and exclusive technology, iCapital Marketplace offers an entirely digital investment experience that eliminates the structural barrier that has traditionally kept asset managers, advisors, and customers from accessing alternative investments.

Lawrence Calcano, chairman and CEO of iCapital, said: “The iCapital team is thrilled to introduce iCapital Marketplace, a one-stop shop for advisors to access an even broader array of alternative investment offerings, backed by the technology prowess iCapital is known for.’’

On its platform, iCapital Marketplace enables asset managers, from the biggest to the newest in the world, to offer funds to the expanding global iCapital network of wealth managers and advisers.

Asset managers also have the opportunity to take advantage of the services backed by iCapital.

‘’Since iCapital’s inception, our mission has been to connect the wealth management community and alternative asset managers with an unrivaled technology and service experience,” added Dan Vene, iCapital co-founder & managing partner, and head of iCapital Marketplace.

Asset managers now have the option to raise money through iCapital Marketplace and handle distribution themselves.

The end-to-end technology platform from iCapital will support these funds by streamlining and automating the whole alternative investing process, from subscriptions and capital calls to reporting.

Todd Myers, Blackstone senior managing director & chief operating officer, Private Wealth Solutions said: “The iCapital Marketplace provides a robust suite of capabilities designed to broaden alternatives within client portfolios. We are committed to deliver institutional quality investment solutions and dedicated service to the network of advisors accessing the platform.”

A variety of educational products, including industry data, webinars, and training modules, are also available on the site.

“The wealth of educational content available at iCapital Marketplace gives us a compelling opportunity to broaden our engagement with advisers,” stated Robert Collins, partner and co-head of private wealth at Partners Group.