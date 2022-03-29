iCapital, Golub Capital to boost private credit strategies access for wealth managers

Fintech platform iCapital Network has signed a partnership with Golub Capital to expand access to private credit strategies for wealth managers on its platform.

The partnership will enable financial advisers to benefit from Golub’s private credit expertise and products in addition to iCapital’s education, technology and investment administration capabilities.

In addition, iCapital will develop a customised technology platform for Golub.

This fully automated platform will facilitate wealth managers and their high-net-worth (HNW) clients tap additional products from Golub.

Golub Capital president David Golub said: “We look forward to working with iCapital and its network of experienced wealth advisors to deliver solutions designed to help their clients achieve their goals.”

iCapital’s technology and service offering digitalises the subscription, administration, operational and reporting processes connected to investments.

The firm also provides a range of research, due diligence and educational materials to help advisers and investors strengthen their capabilities in alternative investing.

iCapital chairman and CEO Lawrence Calcano said: “High-net-worth clients are increasingly seeking access to sophisticated investment opportunities, especially in response to today’s market environment.

“We’re thrilled to bring Golub Capital to our advisors and their clients, allowing them to explore how adding private credit strategies to portfolios may potentially improve investment outcomes. Golub Capital is a preeminent direct lender and we are excited to welcome them to the iCapital platform.”

Earlier this month, iCapital finalised a deal to buy alternative investment feeder fund platform from Stifel Financial.

The firm secured a $50m investment in a funding round, bringing its valuation to more than $6bn.