iA Private Wealth launches operation as RIA firm in US

iAPW-USA will provide integrated cross-border wealth management tools in the US and Canada. Credit: StartupStockPhotos from Pixabay.

iA Private Wealth, a subsidiary of iA Financial Group, has announced the launch of its sister concern to serve clients in the US and Canada.

Known as iA Private Wealth (USA) (iAPW-USA), the newly launched entity is based in Canada.

iAPW-USA will provide integrated cross-border wealth management tools to people in both the US and Canada.

The integrated service will offer two kinds of discretionary advisory accounts, including managed and separately managed accounts.

Through managed accounts, advisors will be able to take investment decisions for clients on the basis of guidelines given in an investment policy report.

Using separately managed accounts, clients can gain access to institutional-grade investment managers as well as improved reporting and tax management solutions.

Advisors listed with iAPW-USA will receive dual licensing in both Canada and the US. They will cater to their clients from offices in Canada.

iAPW-USA president and chief compliance officer Michael Smith said: “We are committed to supporting our advisors in their business development efforts – and propelling our collective growth – by providing them with the best tools to meet and exceed the needs of their clients.”

In addition, iAPW-USA has selected Bank of New York Mellon’s Pershing Custodial Services to deliver clearing and settlement solutions to its clients.

Pershing’s consolidated trust accounting and global custody as well as technology platform is capable of allowing firms to improve their front-, middle- and back-office operations.

The platform features client onboarding, multi-currency accounts, asset movement and other services.