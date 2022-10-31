Abu Dhabi’s Hub71 introduces capital club for family offices

Abu Dhabi’s tech ecosystem Hub71 has rolled out a new capital club for family offices. Credit: Kamil Rogalinski on Unsplash.

Abu Dhabi-based tech ecosystem Hub71 has rolled out a new capital club that will help raise investment in technology firms from family offices operating in the region.

The new platform, called Tech Barza, is designed to help family offices get access to Hub71’s nearly 200 startup firms.

Using Tech Barza, technology firms and startups will be able to come into contact with strategic investors that have significant portfolios with firms that could speed up product-market fit and the capability to launch in market.

Members of the capital club will be able to gain access to various features such as pitch days, investor networks as well as invitations to events and business opportunities led by Hub71’s strategic partner Mubadala Investment Company, among others.

A number of family offices including Ali & Sons, Al Nowais Investments, Yas Investments, Al Tayer Group, Crescent Group, Faith Capital and others gathered at Hub71’s office for the inaugural meeting of Tech Barza.

Hub71 acting CEO Badr Al-Olama said: “The private sector has a key role in shaping the next 50 years of our nation, and family offices are, without a doubt, the heartbeat of the economy.

“With the launch of Tech Barza, we will not just support the economic growth of the region, but we will also bring diversity and inclusivity to family offices, removing the misconception of crowding out, and reinforcing the mission of knowledge sharing.”

Earlier this month, Hub71 forged an alliance with GetFundedAfrica, a tech-driven marketplace that connects startups, investors, corporations and government, to promote the growth of tech startups.