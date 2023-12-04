Terms of the Hub deal with AFS were not disclosed.
In addition, Alp Atabek, founder and principal; Alex Assaley, principal; Jason Dahl, principal; and the entire AFS team will join Hub Mid-Atlantic.
Based in Bethesda, Maryland, AFS is a firm that provides retirement plan consulting and wealth management services to companies, organisations, individuals and families.
AFS 401(k) supports mid- and large-sized organisations in managing employer-sponsored retirement plans and financial wellness programmes.
Furthermore, AFS Financial and its wealth management team takes a personal approach to delivering full-scope financial planning and investment management services to their clients, often keeping relationships over generations.
“AFS’s reputation and relationships will help us continue the strategic expansion of our retirement and wealth management services,” said Hub retirement and private wealth president Joe DeNoyior. “We are enthusiastic about our future together and excited to have their entire team join Hub. Their passion to help clients shows in everything they do.”
“We are thrilled to be part of the Hub team – gaining access to their size, scale, resources, and technology to continue delivering industry-leading and reliable services to our clients, helping them work toward a successful financial future and guiding them to make the best decisions for today, tomorrow and their long-term retirement goals,” added Assaley.
“We look forward to the AFS team joining Hub, which builds on our strong team and further deepens our expertise in this area,” stated Joe Brown, president of Hub Mid-Atlantic.
In November 2023, Hub International acquired the assets of Franklin Financial Group and Franklin Investment Group.
Franklin Financial Group is a financial services firm that assists businesses and individuals with complex employee benefits, insurance and other financial needs.
In addition, the firm has experience professionals to advise and guide clients towards their goals while navigating the complicated geopolitical landscape. It aims to protect and also grow clients’ wealth.