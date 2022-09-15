HSBC names new trust and fiduciary services head in southeast Asia

HSBC appoints new Trust and Fiduciary Services chief for Southeast Asia. Credit: abelljms from Pixabay.

HSBC Global Private Banking (GPB) has hired Sharnika Silva as chief of its trust and fiduciary services (TFS) in southeast Asia.

Sharnika will report to the company’s global TFS head Brent York on a functional basis.

On an entity basis, she will be reporting to Philip Kunz, South Asia head of HSBC Global Private Banking.

Silva will work from Singapore and will look after HSBC Trustee’s strategic efforts in Southeast Asia.

The latest announcement follows the appointment of Patrick Boumalham as head of HSBC’s global wealth sales division.

York said: “HSBC Trustee has been working with families around the world for over 75 years to build bridges across generations of wealth, and we grow with our clients to meet their evolving needs over time.

“Sharnika’s strong leadership, coupled with her deep knowledge and experience in managing complex trust relationships in the Southeast Asia region makes her a natural fit for this role.”

In her new role, Silva will work together with HSBC’s wealth planning unit to accelerate its growth.

She will also lead HSBC GPB’s trust business in Southeast Asia to serve the wealthy clients in Asia.

Most recently, Silva, who has been working at HSBC Trustee for over 15 years, served as the head of Trust Relationship Management Team. She has also been serving as resident manager and director of HSBC Trustee (Singapore) since 2017.

Before joining HSBC, Silva worked as a tax and legal executive.

HSBC Trustee, which has been operating in Asia for over 75 years, has a total of $211bn in client assets under administration.