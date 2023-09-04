Mohammed Fannoch and Faisal Qadri were made managing directors, while Amir Bourani was named head of global banking coverage, according to Zawya.

Qadri and Fannoch will oversee the bank’s investment banking operations in Saudi Arabia, which include mergers and acquisitions, infrastructure and project finance, debt advisory, equity capital markets, and issuer services.

Meanwhile Bourani will be in charge of HSBC Saudi Arabia’s coverage platform.

With 23 years of banking experience, Qadri joined HSBC in the UAE in 2003 and has spent 17 of those years headquartered in Riyadh, where he has provided clients with knowledge in Islamic financing, debt advising, project finance, loan syndication, and debt capital markets.

Furthermore, Fannoch joined the bank in Riyadh in 2008, and has 17 years of Middle East expertise, including 15 years in Saudi Arabia aiding customers in the origination and implementation of historic merger and acquisition and capital markets deals.

In addition to 16 years of banking experience, Bourani provides leadership skills in Leveraged & Acquisition Financing and Coverage as well as managing key client relationships.

He joined HSBC in the UK in 2007 and moved to the Middle East in 2014 before relocating to Riyadh in 2020.

Faris AlGhannam, CEO & board member, HSBC Saudi Arabia stated: “These appointments support our ambitious growth plans in the Kingdom, reinforcing our leadership in advisory, client coverage, and transaction execution capabilities in Saudi Arabia for clients across HSBC’s global network. With a combined experience of almost 60 years in banking, Mohammed, Faisal and Amir will work closely with teams across HSBC’s global network to deliver the full potential of HSBC’s competitive strengths for clients, particularly through our international connectivity.”