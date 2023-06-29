The bank has strengthened its presence in Switzerland, the largest booking hub for HSBC in Europe, as a result of significant investment made throughout the first half of the year.

At the end of 2022, the region was reported with $153bn in client assets.

Customers drawn to the Swiss Private Bank by its stability and international reach brought in significant new business in the first quarter of the year.

With a career spanning Banca March, UBS, and Santander, Juan Antonio Roche, head of distribution and segments, brings a wealth of experience to the company.

Esty Dwek, head of investment counsellors, re-joins HSBC after holding prominent positions at Flowbank and Natixis IM.

They join a brand-new team based in Switzerland with the aim of enhancing customer experiences and spur expansion throughout the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region.

Utilising its sizable presence in Asia, the bank has strengthened the Swiss-based team responsible for the region, providing more options for clients to successfully bridge EMEA and Asia.

Following seven years at the bank, Neil De Sousa is now the EMEA desk head for Asia.

Klara Chan, who formerly held positions at Credit Suisse and JP Morgan, is now the senior relationship manager for Asia.

Additional hires for client coverage include:

Switzerland: Martin Hediger, who joined from UBS Saudi Arabia client coverage, has been designated as senior relationship manager for Swiss Domestic Clients.

Saudi Arabia: Mario Luis Penabad, who has previously held senior relationship manager positions at Lombard Odier and UBS, has been selected as the Ultra-High-Net-Worth desk head. In addition to joining from Lombard Odier, Mathieu Brizon has been appointed senior relationship manager.

Italy: Marco Ardigo, who came from Credit Suisse, was assigned to a newly formed position as UHNWM head.

Northern Europe & international markets: Carl Forsgren was appointed UHNW desk head for Northern Europe and International Markets after ten years with the bank, advancing the global connectivity at the centre of HSBC’s offering.

Gabriel Castello, CEO of HSBC Swiss Private Bank and regional head of Global Private Banking EMEA, said:

“These new hires further consolidate our best-in-class client service, demonstrate the strength of our commitment to Switzerland and complement our experienced teams.”

”We have clear ambitions to grow our business in Switzerland which is one of the cornerstones of HSBC Global Private Banking, as well as across EMEA, offering clients a seamless connection to international markets, backed by the strength and scale of one of the largest banking and financial services organisations in the world.”