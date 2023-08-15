Rayan Kazerooni, head of global private banking for HSBC Kuwait.

Before joining HSBC in Kuwait, Kazerooni worked for Bank of London and the Middle East’s Dubai branch.

To expand the bank’s operations in Kuwait, he will collaborate closely with HSBC’s well-established global private banking centres in the UAE, Switzerland, the UK, and Singapore.

As part of its goal of delivering investment and wealth management solutions to help clients achieve their objectives, HSBC has expanded its global private bank offering in Kuwait by launching onshore wealth management advisory services there.

This is a significant development for HSBC Global Private Banking, which has been expanding its reach in important markets to better serve wealthy individuals, families, and business owners.

In the last year, new operations have been launched in the UAE, India, and Mexico.

Samer Alabed, CEO of HSBC in Kuwait commented: “HSBC Kuwait is constantly seeking to open up a world of opportunity for our clients. Providing clients with investment advice and tailored solutions that support their wealth ambitions, with seamless connections to our asset management, commercial banking, markets, and personal wealth divisions to provide an impeccable, tailor-made service adapted to the needs of wealthy families, entrepreneurs, and business owners, is an important development for HSBC in Kuwait.”

Earlier this month, Tommy Leung has been appointed by HSBC as head of global private banking, South Asia, with effect from October 19, 2023.

Leung will oversee the South Asia team of HSBC Global Private Banking in order to support the goals of business owners, wealthy individuals, and their families both locally and internationally.

He will also be responsible for driving growth and performance in South Asia markets where HSBC global private banking is quickening its onshore, offshore, and international wealth corridor expansion.

Based in Singapore, Leung will report to Siew Meng Tan, regional head of HSBC global private banking, Asia Pacific, and on an entity basis to Kai Zhang, head of wealth and personal banking, South Asia.