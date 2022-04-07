HSBC launches metaverse portfolio for affluent Asian clients

HSBC has launched a fund that offers investment opportunities for its private banking clients in Kong Kong and Singapore in the metaverse, reported Reuters.

The fund, dubbed as Metaverse Discretionary Strategy portfolio, is overseen by the British lender’s asset management arm.

It will invest in companies linked to the metaverse ecosystem with a focus on virtualisation, infrastructure, computing, experience and discovery, and interface.

The discretionary portfolio is designed for its high-net-worth (HNW) and ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) professional investors and accredited investor clients in Hong Kong and Singapore.

HSBC Asset Management Asia Pacific regional head of discretionary and funds for investments and wealth solutions Lina Lim said: “The metaverse ecosystem, while still at its early stage, is rapidly evolving.

“We see many exciting opportunities in this space as companies of different backgrounds and sizes are flocking into the ecosystem.”

The metaverse consists of a network of virtual environments where users can play, work, and socialise through a set of devices.

Last month, HSBC made its foray into the metaverse by purchasing a virtual plot dedicated for esports, sports, and gaming enthusiasts.

Earlier, JPMorgan Chase & Co’s became the first global bank to mark its presence in the virtual universe with investment in blockchain-based Decentraland.

