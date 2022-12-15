Georgios Leontaris, chief investment officer – Europe, Middle East & Africa at HSBC Global Private Banking and Wealth believes market disruption will be here “for some time” and the industry must “adjust and adapt to it”.

He stated this at Private Banking & Wealth Management Switzerland Conference and Awards 2022 during his talk; Adapting in the Face of Disruption: A Focus on Macro Variables in the Global Market.

In addition, he said that disruption is not just a long term issue, but happening right now. As a result, monetary and fiscal policy must work “hand-in-hand”.

The biggest cause of market disruption discussed was energy. Leontaris said that “energy dependence is becoming a clear factor”.

Furthermore, he believed that the “energy crisis is a big risk variable”. This was despite some small relief in November 2022 as gas consumption was 24% less than expected due to warmer temperatures.

Furthermore, supply chain was considered but strains have “begun to ease”. Pressure on rent will continue “even with corrections in the housing market”.

Leontaris warned of a “volatile first quarter in 2023” and that the “word recession was not a taboo”.

