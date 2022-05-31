HSBC names global and Asia-Pacific head of Alternatives

HSBC has appointed Mathieu Forcioli as the Global and Asia-Pacific head of Alternatives, under its Investments and Wealth Solutions (IWS) division for its Wealth and Personal Banking (WPB) business.

Forcioli join HSBC on 1 September 2022 and will be based in Hong Kong.

He joins the bank from Antarctica Asset Management, where he currently serves as head of Antarctica Private with responsibility for the firm’s private markets offering globally.

In his new role, Forcioli will focus on advancing HSBC’s Alternatives proposition by building on the success of the bank’s partnership with HSBC Alternative Investments.

He will also be responsible for providing proprietary and third-party solutions to wealth clients, unlocking more opportunities for clients to participate in private markets and hedge funds.

Forcioli will report to IWS gobal head of ESG and Managed Solutions Jan-Marc Fergg and IWS Asia-Pacific regional head Stefan Lecher.

HSBC global head of Investments and Wealth Solutions Lavanya Chari said: “We are making huge strides to bolster our wealth products and platforms for our clients, and the Alternatives proposition is a key element of that. Mathieu’s vast experience in Alternatives will help boost our wealth proposition for our WPB clients, as we realise our ambition of becoming Asia’s leading wealth manager.”

Before joining Antarctica, Forcioli worked with Moonfare and was responsible for establishing and growing the firm’s Asia presence.

Prior to that, he held several key positions at UBS, including leading of Wealth Management Private Markets Distribution team and the Institutional Investments group for APAC.

During the early period of his career, Forcioli served equity capital markets, structuring and derivatives roles in the investment banking divisions of UBS, Merrill Lynch and Calyon.