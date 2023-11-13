Lim will take on the position of head of strategic partnerships Southeast Asia alongside his CEO duties at HSBC AM in Singapore.
Based in Singapore, Lim will start working at HSBC AM on 14 November and will report to Ashmit Acharya, HSBC’s head of wealth and personal banking Singapore, and Daisy Ho, chief executive officer, HSBC Asset Management, Asia Pacific, and Hong Kong.
Ho stated: “As we continue to invest in our manufacturing capabilities to offer client-centric investment solutions and best-in-class high conviction capabilities in Singapore, I am confident that Pang Qi’s solid experience will allow us to further grow our franchise in Singapore and Southeast Asia.”
In Singapore and throughout Southeast Asia, Lim will be in charge of overseeing the accomplishment of HSBC AM’s strategic expansion goals.
He will be responsible for spearheading the development and implementation of HSBC AM’s sales and distribution strategy in the Singapore and South East Asia regions, adding to the company’s clientele, and strengthening its ties with strategic partners.
Lim has worked in the asset management sector in Singapore and Southeast Asia for an extended period.
He comes from Fidelity International, where he formerly oversaw the client solutions and services organisation’s commercial development in Asia Pacific.
Before that, he oversaw the firm’s expansion of its asset management services division and partnership projects for private asset platforms as the Asia business lead for strategic projects.
Furthermore, Lim had several prominent distribution positions throughout his first ten years at Fidelity, which helped the company’s intermediary business with major Singaporean financial institutions flourish.
Additionally, he was crucial in the development of new distribution markets in Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines in Southeast Asia.
Patrice Conxicoeur, the current CEO and head of Southeast Asia at HSBC, has chosen to explore new endeavours outside the company, leaving Lim in his position.
Acharya added: “The expansion of our asset management business to build out our ASEAN coverage will support our ambition to become the leading wealth manager in Asia. I am therefore thrilled to welcome Pang Qi and look forward to working closely with him and the team to meet the broad range of investment needs of the group’s clients in Singapore and Southeast Asia.”