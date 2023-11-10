Resource Consulting Group was established in 1988 and provides academically oriented financial planning, retirement planning, and investment management services to a national clientele of high-net-worth and affluent families in addition to a limited number of business clients.
Gregg Biro, president, and CEO of Resource Consulting Group: “We were seeking a forward-thinking strategic partner that could help us grow and evolve our business, while allowing us to deliver the same high-quality service to our clients that we’ve provided for 35 years. We are confident that Hightower’s entrepreneurial approach to partnership, coupled with their value-added service model, will help get us there faster.”
“Resource Consulting Group’s commitment to their clients, alongside their unwavering dedication to fostering personal growth of their employees aligns perfectly with our core values,” added Hightower chairman and CEO Bob Oros. “Their decision to join Hightower underscores our mutual respect for cultivating talent and reaffirms our shared people-centric approach to wealth management. I am delighted to welcome them to the Hightower community as they embark on the next phase of their growth journey.”
Thirty people at the firm are accredited and the majority have been employed there for a long time.
Among its 17 advisory services experts and 13 support staff members are 13 CFPs, 3 CPAs, 2 attorneys, and 1 CFA.
“The Hightower partnership allows Resource Consulting Group to maintain autonomy and the firm’s distinct identity while gaining the necessary resources to elevate our client service offering to new heights,” said Resource Consulting Group founder Mike Davis.
Hightower has issued 11 acquisition announcements this year, one of which is GMS Surgent, a full-service CPA business with offices in Pennsylvania that Hightower advisers can use to provide tax consulting services to their clientele.
Across 135 financial advising practises in 35 states and the District of Columbia, Hightower provides its array of services.
Cambridge International Partners provided advice to Resource Consulting Group in the deal.
As of 30 June 2023, Hightower’s assets under management (AUM) exceeded $131bn.