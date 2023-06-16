Meyer Capital Group, a $1.6bn company with offices in Marlton, New Jersey, and Naples, Florida, has received a strategic investment from Hightower.

Meyer Capital Group employs 17, including ten advisers, and provides services to more than 800 clients.

The purpose of the fee-only fiduciary wealth management company is embodied in its slogan, Commoda Tua Ante Nostra – Your Interest Before Ours, which is led by Thomas C. Meyer, CEO of Meyer Capital Group.

When Meyer’s grandfather established it as one of the first fee-only firms in 1963, Meyer Capital Group has been assisting families in reaching their financial objectives.

The company has increased its assets under management (AuM) from $2m to $1.6bn since C. Meyer joined its board in 1982.

Business owners, non-profits, and high-net-worth people make up its clientele today.

“We were looking for a partner that would support our growth while also understanding our deep roots that stem back to when my grandfather founded the business nearly six decades ago,” said CEO Meyer.

“Hightower is the right fit for us. Having access to their value-added services, operational resources and large community of other like-minded firms will serve as a catalyst for our accelerated growth. And most importantly, this will give us more time to focus on our clients.”

Hightower Chairman and CEO Bob Oros added: “I have personally known Tom and Meyer Capital Group for almost 20 years, and they have a long history of helping clients to achieve their financial goals, which makes them a perfect fit for our community. Our valued-added service offering as well as back and middle-office platform support will enable them to enhance their client value proposition while giving them time to build even stronger client relationships.”

Advice was provided by Gladstone Associates, LLC to Meyer Capital Group.