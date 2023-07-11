GMS Surgent offers high-net-worth individuals and businesses tax advice and advisory services, as well as accounting, tax preparation, and other tax and wealth planning capabilities.

Through the strategic agreement, Hightower advisors’ customers’ and clients’ families will have immediate access to advanced tax management services.

Hightower chairman and CEO Bob Oros said: “We are thrilled to welcome GMS Surgent into the Hightower community, enabling us to provide advisors with a vetted resource to deliver comprehensive tax services to clients via a seamless experience. At Hightower, we actively foster a collaborative environment where holistic wealth is our foremost mission, and this alliance empowers advisors to focus on their core services and strengthen relationships with clients.”

The purpose of GMS Surgent, operated by managing partners Brian Gallagher, Jack Surgent, and Lauren Adamski, is “Personal Attention – Valuable Results.”

The company, which was founded in 1992 and currently employs about 30 people, is well known for its dedication to providing first-rate tax and advising services.

“As we work closely with Hightower, we are excited to have the opportunity to enhance the client experience with our knowledge of tax planning and business consulting,” said Gallagher.

Surgent added, “We were impressed with Hightower’s unwavering focus on the client experience, and we feel we can contribute to the broad range of service Hightower can offer its clients.”

With the help of this partnership, Hightower will continue to invest in its Wealth Solutions platform, a collection of services that will enable advisors to better serve their clients’ financial requirements and develop stronger client connections.

The GMS Surgent staff will complement the resources Hightower currently provides, which include trust services, estate planning, insurance placement, company owner services, and more.

GMS Surgent and GMS Surgent Advisors are two independently owned companies.

It offers professional services in a different practise structure in conformity with the relevant professional standards under the trade name “GMS Surgent”.

GMS Surgent Advisors offers tax and business consulting services, and GMS Surgent is a registered CPA firm that offers attest services.

The deal was completed on June 30, 2023 and had Berkshire Global Advisors as its financial advisor.