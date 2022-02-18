HBL selects Temenos for banking transformation

HBL, Pakistan’s largest bank, has selected the Temenos core banking platform to provide an edge to domestic and international operations.

The bank will onboard over 25 million customers onto the Temenos open platform for composable banking. Furthermore, the platform will accelerate the bank’s services across all segments, markets and channels.

HBL clients will gain a user experience with increased reliability,, security, and also a modern platform to enhance the digitalisation journey.

HBL and Temenos

The implementation will contain a full suite of client-friendly products and services that will provide end-to-end, technologically advanced solutions to both HBL’s conventional and Islamic banking clients.

Related

Furthermore, faster onboarding and quicker transaction processing is being implemented with the goal of a seamless client experience.

Muhammad Aurangzeb, president & CEO of HBL, said: “The open technology platform provided by Temenos is flexible, global-ready and has the breadth of banking services to meet our clients’ fast-developing banking needs. This partnership contributes to our goal to become a ‘Technology company with a banking license’.”

Sagheer Mufti, chief operating officer at HBL, added: “At HBL, we are always looking at better ways to serve our clients. By adopting this leading platform, we will add to our capability to give clients an improved experience when using our services, now and for many years to come.”

Max Chuard, chief executive, Temenos, commented: “HBL is a forward-looking bank with a pioneering approach to shaping the future of banking. Temenos open platform for composable banking will free the bank from legacy constraints. To innovate safely at speed, as well as scale its offering and achieve its growth goals. We are proud to support HBL as it delivers on this exciting vision for more than 25 million clients worldwide.”

HBL currently holds over 1,650 branches and 2,100 ATMs globally with more than 25 million clients.