With the goal of strengthening its executive leadership and fostering business expansion, HBK Investments Advisory has appointed Sobhi Tabbara as a new partner, effective 1 March 2024.
Following approval by the Swiss financial market regulator, Tabbara will become a member of the executive committee and the board of directors of HBK Investments Advisory.
With years of expertise in the banking and finance sector, Tabbara provides a wealth of knowledge and a solid record of accomplishment to HBK Investments Advisory.
Tabbara began his career in 1986 at the Republic National Bank of New York.
He went on to make significant strides at HSBC and continued to manage a team of 120 employees while growing financial services in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) area.
Moreover, Tabbara’s managerial responsibilities have included leading important projects as well as overseeing a varied team across global financial hubs, earning him a reputation as a financial visionary.
His bilingual skills and broad international experience make him particularly qualified to oversee HBK Investments Advisory’s expansion initiatives.
Hani Kalouti, founder of HBK Investments Advisory stated: “Welcoming Sobhi to our team marks a monumental step in our journey towards excellence and innovation. His strategic foresight and deep market understanding are exactly what HBK Investments Advisory needs to navigate the future of wealth management.
“Sobhi’s exceptional leadership qualities and his commitment to excellence perfectly align with our core values and vision for growth. His addition to our leadership team is a clear reflection of our ambition to not only continue providing top-tier wealth management services but also to innovate and expand our reach globally.”
Upon accepting the role, Tabbara added: “I am honored to join the distinguished team at HBK Investments Advisory. The firm’s long-standing reputation for excellence and its commitment to client success resonate deeply with my professional ethos. I look forward to contributing to our shared goals and driving significant growth.”
Prominent for its all-encompassing approach to financial planning and investment management, HBK Investments Advisory is a Swiss-based, wealth management company under FINMA supervision.
HBK Investments Advisory has over 28 years of experience driving the market and is committed to providing tailored financial solutions to match its clients’ changing demands.