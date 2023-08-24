Gerry Gowans and Magda Stratford

Magda Stratford and Gerry Gowans will join Hawksford as directors as part of its continued commitment to strengthen its offering to foreign private clients.

In her new position, Stratford will oversee a staff that administers multi-jurisdictional arrangements for a variety of foreign families with high and ultra-high net worth.

She will be crucial in fostering stakeholder relationships to spur business growth and in assisting the team’s business development plan, with an emphasis on the UK, European, and Middle Eastern markets.

Stratford has over 15 years of experience in the Jersey fiduciary industry, including time spent at Coutts & Co Trustees, BNP Paribas, and her most recent position at Zedra, where she served as a client director.

She is a fully qualified member of the Society of Trust & Estate Practitioners (STEP).

Meanwhile, Gowans will oversee a team that manages structures for private clients with a focus on the Middle East, Asia, and Africa.

He is also in charge of promoting the growth and acquisition of new business.

Having worked in the banking and trust industry for more than 25 years, Gowans has had a number of top positions in the UK, Jersey, and Guernsey.

Previously, he was a client director at Zedra, where he worked collaboratively with Magda.

The breadth of Gowan’s experience includes developing and overseeing trusts, businesses, foundations, real estate, family businesses, joint ventures, and philanthropic arrangements.

He is a chartered banker with the Scottish Institute of Bankers and has a CFA UK Investment Management Certificate in addition to a Diploma in Trust and Estate Practises.

Darren Kelland, global head of private client services at Hawksford, stated on their appointments: “We are very excited to welcome Gerry and Magda, whose experience and leadership skills will be greatly beneficial in helping us grow our private client business and provide high-quality solutions for clients in key global markets. Their knowledge of the international private client space and well-established working relationship make them a valuable addition to the team, with their arrival undoubtedly strengthening our cross-border capabilities and helping us to meet our global ambitions as a firm.”