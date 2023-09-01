With headquarters in London, Hawksford has hired Maciek Szymanski as group head of M&A, Lin Zichao as group associate director M&A in Singapore, and Krishnee Calleemallay as group M&A manager for the Mauritius team.

The appointments to the M&A team

In his new position, Syzmanski will collaborate closely with Hawksford’s senior team to locate important growth prospects and oversee the company’s entire M&A strategy.

He will also direct the team in identifying targets, driving analysis, coordinating internal approvals, and ensuring deal closure.

With around 25 years of experience in international financial and corporate services as a specialist in acquisitions, partnerships, and entrepreneurship, he joins Hawksford from Scutum Group, where he analysed and carried out acquisitions in Europe and the US.

Prior to this, he held consulting positions across Europe, Asia, and Africa with a number of multinational corporations, including Mazars, EY, and KPMG.

Zichao has more than 15 years of M&A experience and is a specialist in developing corporate strategies.

His main area of concentration will be Hawksford’s growth plan in Asia, and he will be instrumental in locating new targets, organising M&A efforts, and offering technical guidance.

Furthermore, Calleemallay will centre on Hawksford’s expansion strategy in the EMEA region and has over seven years of expertise in the financial services industry.

She has a background in investment banking and has a track record of successfully sourcing and implementing financial projects.

Calleemallay joins Hawksford from Safyr Capital, where she supervised the corporate finance division and many capital raising initiatives in a variety of industries. She is an expert in corporate finance, financial analysis, and financial modelling.

The hirings align with Hawksford’s ongoing M&A plan for development; in the past year, the company has bought ACT Management Services in the Netherlands, Pearse Trust in Ireland, and Griffon Solutions in Mauritius.

Michel van Leeuwen, group chief executive at Hawksford, stated: “M&A remains a priority component of our growth strategy, and we continue to focus on strengthening our proposition in key markets and establish a footprint in the locations where our clients need us. Our experienced M&A team, headed up by Maciek, gives us a fantastic structure and considerable expertise across diverse geographies. This will be pivotal as we look to expand our presence and enter new markets, bolstering our proposition across the corporate, private client and fund services sectors.”