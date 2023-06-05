Hargreaves Lansdown has appointed Toby Vaughn as chief investment officer.

Vaughn will be responsible for the HLFM fund range. This includes defining the investment strategy for all HL funds and strategies, setting the investment philosophy and process, governance and risk, as well as being accountable for performance and delivering good client outcomes.

The bank has a total of 18 funds with £8.6bn ($10.7bn) in assets under administration with other funds planned for later this year.

Ruchir Rodrigues, chief client and commercial officer, Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Toby is a highly experienced CIO and fund manager who joins from Brown Shipley (the UK arm of the Quintet Private Bank Group) where he has been responsible for the development of process, decision making and delivery of investment objectives on over €20bn of discretionary assets across the group product ranges. Toby has also been responsible for driving the creation of a centralised investment process, led transformation work and been heavily involved in projects to improve scalability.

“The HL fund management business sits at the very heart of the growth element of our strategy, providing a wide range of investment solutions to help clients at every stage of their investing journey. Toby shares our passion for client service and delivering great outcomes for them and we’re delighted he is joining the team.”

Toby Vaughan, chief investment officer, Hargreaves Lansdown, added: “I’ve long been an admirer of HL and am delighted to be joining such a highly experienced team, and the market leader at such an exciting time.”