Hargreaves Lansdown has appointed Richard Hebdon as its chief digital and technology officer.
Hebdon joins Hargreaves Lansdown from RELX, the information services provider, where he was chief technical officer for an arm of LexisNexis.
He will be responsible for the digital function of Hargreaves Lansdown and in charge of the firm’s ongoing digital transformation strategy.
Prior to LexisNexis, Hebdon held a number of roles at RELX and hold over 30 years’ experience with digital.
Dan Olley, CEO, Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “I’m so pleased that Richard has chosen to join Hargreaves Lansdown. Richard brings a long track record of leading successful digital transformation and technology delivery. With his considerable experience and innovative approach, I know he will make a significant contribution to the company, our clients and delivering on our mission to make it easy to save and invest with confidence. I look forward to welcoming Richard to the HL team.”
Richard Hebdon, incoming chief digital and technology officer, added: “I’m passionate about using technology to deliver exceptional client experiences. I’m delighted to be joining Hargreaves Lansdown and am really looking forward to working with the team.”
Ecospend’s Pay-by-Bank solution is now available for Hargreaves Lansdown’s ISA, and general investment accounts. This follows an initial launch in May 2023 to its Active Savings clients where it processed over £850m. Hargreaves Lansdown (HL) forecasts an adoption rate of well over 30%.
Open banking technology provider, Ecospend, was acquired by Trustly in a deal announced in 2022. It provides a solution which helps HL clients make payments directly into their HL accounts without the need for cards. Payments are authorised through the client’s chosen online banking service, in app or website. The service typically deploys biometric ID, significantly reducing the chance of fraud.