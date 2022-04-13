Harbor Capital Advisers forges alliance with wealth tech firm Tifin

Harbor Capital Advisors has struck a partnership with TIFIN’s AI-based digital distribution solutions to offer real-time digital solutions that enable financial advisers to better engage with clients.

Distill by TIFIN helps asset managers digitally distribute their offering by leveraging insights obtained from proprietary, partner and third-party data to enable customised client engagement.

It also allows asset managers to curate communication proposals by providing investment products that aligns with clients’ goals in order to generate fast conversions.

Harbor Capital Advisors CEO Charles McCain said: “We recognise that the asset management industry is shifting towards digital distribution of investment products, and we need to embrace a purposeful way to connect with clients.

Related

“We are excited to partner with TIFIN to extend our innovative solutions and deepen our client relationships in an advanced way using AI and machine learning software.”

TIFIN founder and CEO Vinay Nair added: “Asset managers have plenty of data but using it effectively to drive sales and business decisions is still a challenge.

“By partnering with Distill, asset managers will get actionable and targeted ai-driven insights to drive flows, product design and capital decisions. Harbor is the first asset manager to sign with Distill, and we expect the remaining select spots to be filled very quickly with more announcements coming this quarter.”

In 2019, Harbor partnered with Robeco Institutional Asset Management US to expand its equity fund line-up with the launch of six new low-volatile funds.