They will succeed Mario Giannini. Following 22 years as Hamilton Lane‘s CEO, Giannini will take on the role of executive co-chairman alongside Hartley Rogers.

Since 2005, Rogers has presided as board chairman.

“With Erik and Juan stepping into the roles of co-CEOs, I am both confident and excited about the future of Hamilton Lane, knowing we’ve identified the right leaders to build upon the strength of our current foundation and guide us through the next evolution of our business. Personally, I look forward to continuing to play an active role, spending time and deepening relationships with clients, opining on the markets, and helping set the strategic direction of the firm,’’ Giannini said.

Rogers added: “Today’s announcement reflects a thoughtfully considered transition plan – one that elevates two long-standing partners to well-deserved roles. Erik and Juan have been instrumental in shaping Hamilton Lane into the outstanding firm it is today through their respective contributions to our investment success, product innovation and global reach.”

Delgado-Moreira will be significant for overseeing Hamilton Lane’s international sales initiatives and client service organisation, while Hirsch will be in charge of the company’s strategic direction and operational management.

The two will share leadership of the firm’s international investment team.

Hirsch and Delgado-Moreira are two senior Hamilton Lane executives with extensive tenures who have held a range of jobs throughout the course of their careers and have a thorough and in-depth comprehension of the many business lines of the company.

Hirsch, who is located in Conshohocken, joined Hamilton Lane in 1999. He chairs the firm’s investment committee, participates on the board of directors, and oversees the strategic and technological projects.

From 2003 to 2016, he held the position of chief investment officer of the company.

He worked as a corporate investment banker in Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s Mergers & Acquisitions division prior to joining Hamilton Lane.

In 2005, Hamilton Lane welcomed Juan Delgado-Moreira, PhD, CFA. He is headquartered in Hong Kong, where he is a member of the Investment Committee and in charge of managing client connections and global investment operations.

Delgado-Moreira worked as an investment manager at Baring Private Equity Partners in London prior to joining Hamilton Lane, where he specialised in mid-market private equity in Europe.

His focus will be to increase Hamilton Lane’s global reach.

With the combined expertise, diverse set of skills in strategic management and investing, and leadership track record of Hirsch and Delgado-Moreira, the company is better positioned to take advantage of a number of new possibilities to increase profitability and scale.