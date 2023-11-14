The financial adviser wealth hub, Cetera Financial Group, welcomed William Sauers’ entry into Cetera Advisor Networks and Evershore through the Cetera Wealth Management Group.
Sauers joins the Evershore Boca Raton office, which is led by managing partners Robert D. Barboni, CFP and Daniel C. Zagata, CLU, ChFC, CFP, AIF, as well as senior vice president Steven Zborowski.
He previously worked with LPL Financial and offers clients full financial planning and investment assistance.
As of 4 August 2023, he had around $39m in assets under administration.
Kjirsten Zellmer, president of Cetera Wealth Management Group commented: “We welcome William to the community of talented advisors at Cetera Wealth Management Group. Our financial professionals embrace the powerful growth resources and support Cetera provides, and I feel confident William will thrive in this environment. I look forward to seeing how he leverages our unique combination of independence and community, in partnership with Evershore Financial Group, to elevate his business and bring an even better experience to his clients.”
Sauers is a seasoned veteran of the armed forces with over a decade of wealth management experience.
In the equestrian communities of Wellington, Boca Raton, and Palm Beach, he has established himself as a reliable adviser.
Sauers is a committed volunteer who helps first responders and veteran organisations in his own time.
Following Cetera’s August 2023 acquisition of Securian Financial Group, Inc.’s retail wealth division, Cetera Wealth Management Group was launched.
With over $50bn in assets under their management, over 91% of the invited Securian experts joined Cetera to form Cetera Wealth Management Group.
In order to expand, scale, or undergo a transition through a merger, sale, investment, or succession plan, Cetera provides financial experts as well as organisations with the newest solutions, support, and services.
Through a proven and scalable growth model, Cetera serves independent financial advisers, tax experts, licensed administrators, major corporations, and institutions like credit unions and banks.