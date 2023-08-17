Laura Stoner, Greenspring’s director of people operations, and Molly Goetz, CFP, CDFA, MBA, partner, and practice lead at Greenspring Advisors, manage the Women and Wealth employee resource group.

Women and Wealth is dedicated to strengthening women in the workplace by creating an environment that fosters cooperation, meaningful discussions, and skill-based development.

Stoner commented: “Our intention behind creating this group was to foster new relationships, community between our locations, create an inclusive environment, as well as attract and retain clients and team members. Additionally, our goal is to nurture an inclusive dialogue around engagement, leadership, and empowerment in an industry where women are under-represented.”

Since its launch, the Women and Wealth organisation has held a number of events, including a professional wardrobe drive, a discussion group, and an executive appearance presentation.

The group also produces quarterly publications for the business on topics including confidence, defining wealth, and work-life balance.

Furthermore, the employee-run newsletters offer suggestions for women-led wealth content as well as guidance and perspectives.

Contrary to what the name may imply, Women and Wealth encourages all employees to benefit from worthwhile opportunities and a welcoming peer environment.

As stated by Goetz: “At Greenspring we strive to create an environment where everyone feels welcome, supported, and valued. We look forward to sharing the insights and resources that we have cultivated through our Women & Wealth initiative with our clients and our community.”

In 2004, Greenspring Advisors was established with the moral principle that the client comes first.

Greenspring is an independent, fee-only organisation that focuses on comprehensive wealth management services, including financial planning for individual investors.

Additionally, they offer retirement plan fiduciaries, foundations, and endowments with holistic, innovative, and objective investing advice.